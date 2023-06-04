“Expensive homes Davis”: Davis’ priciest residential properties sold last week

A Look at the Most Expensive Real Estate Sales in Davis

Heading: Introduction

Davis, California has recently seen an influx of high-end real estate sales with 34 residential properties recorded in the past week. The average price for these properties was $912,882 with an average price per square foot of $453. The most expensive sale was a single-family home in the 4300 block of Mahogany Lane, selling for $1.5 million.

Heading: $1.1 million, Single-Family Residence in the 1800 Block of Imperial Avenue

A single-family residence in the 1800 block of Imperial Avenue in Davis sold for $1.1 million. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,984 square feet. The price per square foot was $542.

Heading: $1.1 million, Detached House in the 900 Block of Santiago Street

A detached house in the 900 block of Santiago Street in Davis sold for $1.1 million. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,314 square feet. The price per square foot was $467.

Heading: $1.2 million, Single-Family House in the 5700 Block of Cowell Boulevard

A single-family house in the 5700 block of Cowell Boulevard in Davis sold for $1.2 million. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,827 square feet. The price per square foot was $409.

Heading: $1.2 million, Single-Family Home in the 44500 Block of Country Club Drive

A single-family home in the 44500 block of Country Club Drive in El Macero sold for $1.2 million. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 2,614 square feet. The price per square foot was $455.

Heading: $1.2 million, Single-Family Home in the 5600 Block of Marden Drive

A single-family home in the 5600 block of Marden Drive in Davis sold for $1.2 million. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,971 square feet. The price per square foot was $412.

Heading: $1.2 million, Single-Family Residence in the 900 Block of Sparks Lane

A single-family residence in the 900 block of Sparks Lane in Davis sold for $1.2 million. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 2,940 square feet. The price per square foot was $417.

Heading: $1.3 million, Single-Family House in the 44300 Block of El Macero Drive

A single-family house in the 44300 block of El Macero Drive in El Macero sold for $1.3 million. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,886 square feet. The price per square foot was $442.

Heading: $1.3 million, Detached House in the 5600 Block of Hoag Place

A detached house in the 5600 block of Hoag Place in Davis sold for $1.3 million. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,530 square feet. The price per square foot was $375.

Heading: $1.4 million, Single-Family House in the 5700 Block of Guthrie Place

A single-family house in the 5700 block of Guthrie Place in Davis sold for $1.4 million. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,403 square feet. The price per square foot was $424.

Heading: $1.5 million, Single-Family Home in the 4300 Block of Mahogany Lane

The most expensive sale in Davis was a single-family home in the 4300 block of Mahogany Lane, selling for $1.5 million. The house was built in 2012 and has a living area of 3,205 square feet. The price per square foot was $468.

Heading: Conclusion

Davis, California has seen a surge in high-end real estate sales with the most expensive property selling for $1.5 million. The average price for the 34 properties sold in the past week was $912,882 with an average price per square foot of $453. These sales demonstrate the strength of the real estate market in Davis and the desirability of the area for homeowners.

Luxury real estate Davis High-end property sales Davis Million-dollar homes Davis Davis real estate market update Prestigious homes Davis.

News Source : Sac Bee Bot

Source Link :The most expensive homes sold in Davis last week/