“expensive homes in Ohio”: Ohio’s Most Expensive Cities for Real Estate

Ohio is a state with a diverse range of cities, each with its own unique character and charm. However, when it comes to purchasing a home in Ohio, some cities command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value, and with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

Stacker, a data-driven media company, has compiled a list of the 30 most expensive cities to purchase a home in Ohio using data from Zillow. The Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of March 2023 was used to rank the cities. The metropolitan areas with the most cities in the top 30 are Columbus with 11, Cleveland-Elyria with 8, Cincinnati with 6, Akron with 3, and Canton-Massillon and Dayton-Kettering each with 1.

Starting at number 30, Orange, a suburb of Cleveland, has a typical home value of $443,635, with a 1-year price increase of 4.2% and a 5-year increase of 34.4%. Montrose-Ghent, a suburb of Akron, comes in at number 29 with a typical home value of $452,292, a 1-year price increase of 3.1%, and a 5-year increase of 34.7%.

Turpin Hills, a suburb of Cincinnati, ranks at number 28 with a typical home value of $454,919, a 1-year price increase of 4.2%, and a 5-year increase of 31.1%. Sugarcreek, a suburb of Dayton, comes in at number 27 with a typical home value of $460,437, a 1-year price increase of 4.9%, and a 5-year increase of 35.9%.

At number 26 is Plain City, a suburb of Columbus, with a typical home value of $461,915, a 1-year price increase of 7.1%, and a 5-year increase of 48.4%. Boston Heights, a village in Summit County, ranks at number 25 with a typical home value of $470,955, a 1-year price increase of 2.7%, and a 5-year increase of 26.4%.

Grandview Heights, a suburb of Columbus, comes in at number 24 with a typical home value of $471,361, a 1-year price increase of 1.5%, and a 5-year increase of 31.7%. Dry Run, a suburb of Cincinnati, ranks at number 23 with a typical home value of $473,053, a 1-year price increase of 4.1%, and a 5-year increase of 31.2%.

Hudson, a suburb of Akron, comes in at number 22 with a typical home value of $473,573, a 1-year price increase of 4.2%, and a 5-year increase of 30.4%. Granville, a village in Licking County, ranks at number 21 with a typical home value of $479,860, a 1-year price increase of 7.4%, and a 5-year increase of 51.5%.

Amberley, a suburb of Cincinnati, comes in at number 20 with a typical home value of $486,568, a 1-year price increase of 3.4%, and a 5-year increase of 38.8%. Bexley, a suburb of Columbus, ranks at number 19 with a typical home value of $501,674, a 1-year price increase of 3.9%, and a 5-year increase of 27.2%.

Riverlea, a village in Franklin County, comes in at number 18 with a typical home value of $509,928, a 1-year price increase of 5.4%, and a 5-year increase of 28.7%. Dublin, a suburb of Columbus, ranks at number 17 with a typical home value of $532,598, a 1-year price increase of 6.1%, and a 5-year increase of 44.1%.

Hills and Dales, a village in Stark County, comes in at number 16 with a typical home value of $533,405, a 1-year price increase of 7.9%, and a 5-year increase of 40.1%. Powell, a city in Delaware County, ranks at number 15 with a typical home value of $537,722, a 1-year price increase of 4.3%, and a 5-year increase of 38.5%.

Montgomery, a city in Hamilton County, comes in at number 14 with a typical home value of $540,161, a 1-year price increase of 3.7%, and a 5-year increase of 37.9%. Upper Arlington, a suburb of Columbus, ranks at number 13 with a typical home value of $548,147, a 1-year price increase of 5.9%, and a 5-year increase of 35.3%.

New Albany, a city in Franklin County, comes in at number 12 with a typical home value of $557,755, a 1-year price increase of 5.1%, and a 5-year increase of 41.4%. Pepper Pike, a city in Cuyahoga County, ranks at number 11 with a typical home value of $565,740, a 1-year price increase of 4.3%, and a 5-year increase of 33.2%.

At number 10 is Galena, a village in Delaware County, with a typical home value of $572,439, a 1-year price increase of 6.0%, and a 5-year increase of 44.4%. Moreland Hills, a village in Cuyahoga County, comes in at number 9 with a typical home value of $578,685, a 1-year price increase of 6.8%, and a 5-year increase of 38.0%.

Gates Mills, a village in Cuyahoga County, ranks at number 8 with a typical home value of $616,730, a 1-year price increase of 2.9%, and a 5-year increase of 23.8%. Terrace Park, a village in Hamilton County, comes in at number 7 with a typical home value of $617,388, a 1-year price increase of 5.0%, and a 5-year increase of 20.6%.

Waite Hill, a village in Lake County, ranks at number 6 with a typical home value of $639,511, a 1-year price increase of 2.8%, and a 5-year increase of 42.9%. Kirtland Hills, a village in Lake County, comes in at number 5 with a typical home value of $666,083, a 1-year price increase of 3.3%, and a 5-year increase of 38.1%.

Bentleyville, a village in Cuyahoga County, ranks at number 4 with a typical home value of $708,526, a 1-year price increase of 4.1%, and a 5-year increase of 22.0%. Marble Cliff, a village in Franklin County, comes in at number 3 with a typical home value of $736,453, a 1-year price increase of 3.3%, and a 5-year increase of 37.2%.

Hunting Valley, a village in Cuyahoga County, ranks at number 2 with a typical home value of $1,250,770, a 1-year price decrease of 1.6%, and a 5-year increase of 26.1%. And at the top spot is The Village of Indian Hill, a city in Hamilton County, with a typical home value of $1,302,768, a 1-year price increase of 6.7%, and a 5-year increase of 43.0%.

In conclusion, purchasing a home in Ohio can be a worthwhile investment, but it’s important to consider factors such as location, size, age, and condition to determine the value of a property. With home prices reaching record heights, affordability is a significant consideration for buyers, and it’s crucial to research the market to find the best deals.

News Source : Stacker

Source Link :Cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio/