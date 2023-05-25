“expensive homes Santa Rosa”: The Costliest Cities in the Santa Rosa Metropolitan Region for Homebuyers

The Most Expensive Cities in the Santa Rosa Metro Area

When it comes to the real estate market, location is everything. In the Santa Rosa metro area, some cities are more desirable than others and that is reflected in their property prices. Thanks to data compiled by Zillow, we can take a look at the cities that have the most expensive homes in the area.

1. Healdsburg

Healdsburg takes the top spot on the list with a median home value of $1,236,400. This charming city is known for its wineries, restaurants, and beautiful scenery, making it a popular destination for tourists and homebuyers alike. With its high demand and limited inventory, it’s no surprise that prices are so steep.

2. Sonoma

Sonoma is another city in the Santa Rosa metro area that boasts a rich wine-making history. Its median home value comes in at $1,055,800, making it the second most expensive city on our list. Despite the high prices, Sonoma remains a popular destination for those who want to experience the laid-back California lifestyle.

3. Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa is the largest city in the area and also has the third most expensive homes with a median value of $743,000. This city has a lot to offer, from beautiful parks and gardens to a thriving arts scene. It’s no wonder that home prices are on the rise in Santa Rosa.

4. Windsor

Windsor is a small, yet growing city in the Santa Rosa metro area. Its median home value is $694,700, which is significantly higher than the national average. This city is known for its strong sense of community and outdoor activities, making it a popular spot for families and retirees.

5. Rohnert Park

Rounding out the list is Rohnert Park with a median home value of $578,300. This city is home to Sonoma State University and has a strong sense of community. Despite being one of the more affordable cities on the list, prices are still well above the national average.

What Does This Mean for Homebuyers?

If you’re in the market for a home in the Santa Rosa metro area, it’s important to keep these prices in mind. While some cities may be more expensive than others, each one offers its own unique amenities and lifestyle. It’s important to work with a knowledgeable real estate agent who can help you find the right home in the right location for your needs and budget.

It’s worth noting that while these cities may have high home values, they also offer a high quality of life. From world-class wineries to beautiful parks, there’s no shortage of things to see and do in the Santa Rosa metro area.

Conclusion

The Santa Rosa metro area is home to some of the most desirable cities in California. While home prices may be high, the area offers a high quality of life and a range of amenities that make it a popular destination for homebuyers. Whether you’re looking for a charming small town or a bustling city, there’s something for everyone in the Santa Rosa metro area.

News Source : STACKER

Source Link :Cities with the most expensive homes in the Santa Rosa metro area/