“expensive houses in India”: Top 5 Costliest Residences in India: Mukesh Ambani’s ‘Antilia House’ and JK House in Mumbai.

5 Most Expensive Houses in India

India is known to be a country of vibrant colors, diverse cultures, and rich heritage. Along with these, India is also home to some of the most expensive houses in the world. These houses are owned by the country’s wealthiest individuals who have spent millions of dollars in building their dream homes. Here are the top 5 most expensive houses in India.

Mukesh Ambani’s ‘Antilia House’ in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, owns the world’s most expensive private residence, the Antilia House in Mumbai. The 27-floor building, named after the mythical island of Antilia, is spread over 400,000 square feet and cost around $1 billion to build. The house features a health spa, a ballroom, an indoor swimming pool, a yoga studio, a movie theatre, and three helipads on the rooftop.

JK House in Mumbai

JK House is the second most expensive house in India and is owned by Gautam Singhania, the chairman of Raymond Group. The house is located in Breach Candy, Mumbai, and is spread over 30,000 square feet. The house has six floors and has facilities like a swimming pool, a gym, a home theatre, and a terrace garden. The house is estimated to be worth around $100 million.

Ratan Tata’s Bungalow in Mumbai

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, owns a bungalow in Colaba, Mumbai, which is estimated to be worth around $70 million. The bungalow is spread over 13,350 square feet and has a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea. The bungalow has five bedrooms, a swimming pool, a gym, and a beautiful garden.

NCPA Apartments in Mumbai

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) apartments in Mumbai are some of the most expensive apartments in India. These apartments are owned by some of the country’s wealthiest individuals and are located in Nariman Point, Mumbai. The apartments have a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea and are equipped with world-class facilities like a swimming pool, a gym, a clubhouse, and a tennis court.

Abode Bombay in Mumbai

Abode Bombay is a luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s prestigious Worli area and is owned by the Piramal family. The apartment is spread over 6,000 square feet and has a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. The apartment has four bedrooms, a home theatre, a gym, and a terrace garden. The apartment is estimated to be worth around $20 million.

Conclusion

India is home to some of the most expensive houses in the world, owned by the country’s wealthiest individuals. These houses are not only luxurious but also reflect the owners’ taste, lifestyle, and status. The houses are equipped with world-class facilities, and their architecture is awe-inspiring. These houses are a symbol of India’s growing economy and the prosperity of its people.

