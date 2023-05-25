expensive neighborhood Kentucky: The priciest locality in Kentucky is a small city

A Look at Simpsonville: The Most Expensive Neighborhood in Kentucky

Simpsonville, a small village located in Shelby County, Kentucky, with less than 3,000 residents, has recently been named the most expensive neighborhood in the state. According to online lending site, CashNetUSA, the average home price in Simpsonville is $1,569,977. This ranking was determined by using real estate data from Zillow and dividing the total home prices by the number of properties in each neighborhood.

Despite its small size, Simpsonville has a lot to offer. It is known as the definitive destination for bourbon tourism, with two great distilleries and vacation rentals near Louisville. The area also boasts Kentucky’s only designer outlet mall, The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, which offers luxury products from designers like Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, and Vera Bradley.

The Cardinal Club, which is the official golf club of the University of Louisville, is also located in Simpsonville, and features a championship 18-hole course and a 22-acre practice facility with a two-tiered range, expansive short-game facility, and Pro V1 range balls. Additionally, Simpsonville is home to some of the world’s premier American Saddlebred horse farms, including Willow Hope Farm and Red Fern Riding Center.

Simpsonville has a rich history, having been incorporated in 1833. For much of its history, the village remained small, with only 200 to 300 residents. However, after World War II, Simpsonville’s growth took off, thanks to the completion of Interstate 64 in 1965, which provided an easy connection to Louisville. This allowed the village to add new residences, retail outlets, and other amenities.

While Simpsonville may be the most expensive neighborhood in Kentucky, it pales in comparison to the most expensive neighborhoods in the United States. The top 10 most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S., according to CashNetUSA, are as follows:

Manalapan, Florida: $39,761,000 average home price Palm Island, Florida: $27,624,833 Snowmass, Colorado: $23,568,750 Beverly Hills Gateway, California: $22,771,957 Port Royal, Florida: $22,032,667 Golden Beach, Florida: $18,659,412 Bel Air, California: $18,581,775 Southampton Village, New York: $16,719,714 Sagaponack, New York: $16,016,944 Trousdale Estates, California: $15,870,100

Despite being small, Simpsonville has a lot to offer, from luxury amenities to a rich history and beautiful surroundings. It’s no wonder that it has been named the most expensive neighborhood in Kentucky, and it’s a great place for those who want to experience the best of what the Bluegrass State has to offer.

News Source : Aaron Mudd

Source Link :This small Kentucky city was named the most expensive neighborhood in the state/