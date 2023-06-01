“expensive pizza San Diego”: Study Reveals San Diego as One of the Priciest Cities for Pizza

San Diego Ranks as One of the Most Expensive Cities for Pizza in the US

It’s no secret that Americans love pizza, but it appears that getting a slice in San Diego costs more than in most cities across the country. According to a recent study by Betting.com, San Diego and six other California cities are among the top 10 most expensive cities for pizza in the United States.

The Study

Betting.com used data from World Population Review to identify the top 50 most-populated cities in the US. They then used GrubHub to find the cost of a 14-inch cheese and tomato pizza in each of these cities. To determine an average cost, the price of a 14-inch cheese and tomato pizza was taken from five different restaurants in each city.

Based on this methodology, Betting.com found that the average cost of a pizza in the United States is $17.16. San Diego ranked at #10 with the average cost of a 14-inch Margherita pizza being $19.85 and a cost per slice being $2.48.

The Most Expensive Cities for Pizza

According to the study, Portland, Oregon, ranked as the most expensive city for pizza in the US, with a 14-inch Margherita pizza costing $21.67 on average, and a cost per slice being $2.71. San Jose, San Francisco, and Fresno also ranked in the top six most expensive cities for pizza.

Here are the 15 most expensive cities for pizza, according to Betting.com:

Portland, OR San Jose, CA New York, NY San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Fresno, CA Boston, MA Los Angeles, CA Bakersfield, CA San Diego, CA Washington, D.C. Philadelphia, PA Chicago, IL Houston, TX Dallas, TX

The Least Expensive Cities for Pizza

On the other end of the spectrum, Detroit is home to the cheapest pizza in the nation, with a 14-inch Margherita pizza costing $13.39 on average, meaning Detroit residents pay 22% less than the national average. Kansas City and Louisville also ranked among the 10 least expensive cities for pizza.

Here are the 10 least expensive cities for pizza, according to Betting.com:

Detroit, MI Indianapolis, IN Kansas City, MO Cleveland, OH Louisville, KY Memphis, TN Columbus, OH Charlotte, NC Nashville, TN Raleigh, NC

Conclusion

While San Diego may be one of the more expensive cities for pizza in the US, it’s important to keep in mind that the study only looked at the cost of one specific type of pizza from five different restaurants in each city. Prices can vary depending on the type of pizza, the restaurant, and the location. Nevertheless, it’s interesting to see how different cities compare when it comes to the cost of everyone’s favorite food.

San Diego pizza prices Cost of pizza in San Diego Expensive pizza in San Diego Pizza affordability in San Diego San Diego cost of living for pizza lovers

News Source : ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV

Source Link :San Diego is one of the most expensive cities for pizza, study finds/