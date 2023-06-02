“expensive rental cities in metro area”: Atlanta is not the most expensive city to rent in the metro area – WSB-TV Channel 2 reveals the top contenders.

Johns Creek Holds the Title for Most Expensive Place to Rent in Atlanta Metro Area

If you’re looking to rent an apartment in the Atlanta metro area, be prepared to pay a pretty penny. According to a new report by ApartmentList.com, monthly rental prices in Atlanta are on the rise again, with Johns Creek holding the title for the most expensive place to rent in the region.

The report shows that rental prices in Atlanta have gone up by 0.5% since last month and nearly 20% since 2021. Year-over-year, prices are almost 2% lower, but they have increased every month since January.

The current median rent for Atlanta apartments ranges from $1,200 for a one-bedroom in Canton to as high as $1,845 for the same in Johns Creek. Across the metro area, Atlanta apartment prices are ranging between $1,200 for a two-bedroom to $2,150 based on location.

The highest rent cost per month listed for a median two-bedroom apartment is in Johns Creek, which has seen a 0.8% monthly rent increase compared to May, according to ApartmentList’s report. Dunwoody isn’t far behind when it comes to costs, with a one-bedroom apartment likely to cost about $1,600 per month and two-bedroom apartments averaging $2,070.

The top five most expensive cities to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the Atlanta metro area are Johns Creek, Dunwoody, Alpharetta, Duluth, and Suwanee. For two-bedroom apartments, the list looks similar, with Johns Creek, Dunwoody, Suwanee, Alpharetta, and Duluth taking the top spots.

If you’re looking for a place to rent in the Atlanta metro area, be prepared to pay a higher price. However, it’s important to note that rental prices are not uniform across the region, and there are still affordable options available. It’s crucial to do your research and compare prices before making a decision.

In terms of where monthly rental costs are rising the fastest, ApartmentList put that distinction in Lithia Springs, where rents are going up 1.7% per month. This highlights the importance of keeping track of rental prices in your preferred area to avoid getting caught off guard by a sudden increase.

Overall, while rental prices in Atlanta may be on the rise, there are still affordable options available. It’s essential to do your research and compare prices before making a decision to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible.

