Experience the Thrill of Death at Hatfield Park Today

LIVE TODAY: Get Dead at Hatfield Park

Are you looking for a unique way to spend your weekend? Look no further than Hatfield Park, where Get Dead Festival is taking place. This annual event celebrates all things horror and is perfect for fans of the genre.

The festival takes place over two days and features a range of activities and attractions. From horror film screenings to live music performances, there is something for everyone at Get Dead. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:

Day One: Friday the 13th

The festival kicks off on Friday the 13th with a screening of the classic horror film of the same name. There will also be a horror-themed market, where you can pick up all sorts of spooky souvenirs and merchandise. In the evening, the main stage will come alive with performances from horror punk bands such as The Creepshow and The Lillingtons.

Day Two: The Walking Dead

Saturday is all about zombies, with a screening of the hit TV show The Walking Dead. There will also be a cosplay competition, where you can show off your best undead costume. If you’re feeling brave, you can take part in the Zombie Run, a terrifying obstacle course where you’ll have to dodge the undead to reach the finish line. The evening’s entertainment includes performances from horror metal bands like Wednesday 13 and Doyle.

Other Attractions

In addition to the main events, there are plenty of other attractions to keep you entertained throughout the weekend. You can test your nerves in the haunted house, take part in a horror quiz, or get your face painted like your favourite horror movie character. There will also be food and drink stalls, so you can refuel between activities.

How to Get There

Hatfield Park is easily accessible by car or public transport. If you’re driving, there is plenty of parking available on site. Alternatively, you can take the train to Hatfield station and then catch a bus to the park.

In conclusion, Get Dead Festival is a must-visit event for horror fans. With its range of activities and attractions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So why not embrace your inner ghoul and head down to Hatfield Park this weekend? We guarantee you won’t be disappointed.

