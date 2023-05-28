Experience the Ultimate Thrill Today: Die at Hatfield Park

LIVE TODAY: Get Dead at Hatfield Park

If you’re a fan of punk rock music, then you won’t want to miss the upcoming event at Hatfield Park. On August 14th, the park will host a concert featuring the popular punk rock band, Get Dead. This event promises to be an exciting experience for all music lovers.

What is Get Dead?

Get Dead is a punk rock band that has been making music for over a decade. The band hails from San Francisco, California, and has gained a loyal following throughout the years. Their music is a unique blend of punk rock and folk, creating a sound that is both energetic and melodic.

The Band Members

The band consists of five members, including Sam King (vocals), Tim Mehew (guitar), Scott Powell (guitar), Kyle Luck (bass), and Danny Poulsen (drums). Each member brings their unique style and sound to the group, creating a cohesive and dynamic performance.

The Concert

The concert is set to take place in Hatfield Park, which is a beautiful outdoor venue that offers a stunning backdrop for live music. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Get Dead will be performing some of their most popular songs, as well as new tracks from their latest album.

The Schedule

The event is set to start at 2 pm, and there will be several other bands performing before Get Dead takes the stage. The opening acts include The Bar Stool Preachers, The Skints, and The Interrupters. These bands are also known for their punk rock sound, and they’re sure to get the crowd pumped up for the main event.

Tickets

Tickets for the concert are available online, and they’re selling fast. If you want to be a part of this experience, then you’ll want to get your tickets soon. General admission tickets start at $40, and VIP tickets are also available.

In Conclusion

If you’re a fan of punk rock music, then you won’t want to miss this event. Get Dead is one of the most exciting bands in the genre, and their live performances are always a blast. With a beautiful outdoor venue and several other talented bands on the lineup, this concert promises to be a highlight of the summer. So get your tickets now and get ready to rock out at Hatfield Park!

