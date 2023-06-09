Experts advise against using trained dogs as show animals: PTI

Police K9 dogs – balancing showmanship and operational duties : “Experts advise against using trained canines as show dogs, says PTI”

According to documents obtained and officials interviewed by PTI, experts emphasized the importance of trained dogs in security, intelligence, and customs-related operations. They advised against using them for trivial activities such as sitting on stools, presenting flower bouquets, or performing circus-like drills such as the “joker dog” or “plastic garbage collector dog.”

A senior police K9 officer explained that the practice of using dogs as show dogs gradually crept in as more police and CAPFs raised canine squads over the last decade. While conducting drills for VIPs is acceptable and should be a part of their training, operational and combat dogs should be spared from such activities. The officer suggested reserving some canines for such events. These discussions were held at a conference on the subject.

News Source : PTI

Canine experts Police dogs VIP events End to practice Canine welfare