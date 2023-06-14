Explainer: The Reason Behind Japanese Prime Minister Kishida’s Potential Snap Election

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering calling a snap election, possibly within the next few days, to strengthen his hold on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and ensure his victory in a party leadership race in September 2024. Even though there is no need for an election until 2025, Kishida believes it will solidify his position and extend his time as premier. The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan may introduce a no-confidence motion before the current parliamentary session ends on June 21, but the lack of pressing policy issues could make it easier for Kishida to call an election. The LDP is worried about the Japan Innovation Party, which could siphon LDP votes, and an early election could backfire if any positive fades before the LDP leadership race.

Japanese politics Snap elections Prime Minister Kishida Japanese government Election speculation