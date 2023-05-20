Explaining the Ending of Missing: Dead or Alive Season 1

Missing: Dead or Alive Ending Explained

Missing: Dead or Alive is a gripping Indian web series that premiered on ZEE5 in 2019. The show revolves around a young, dynamic police officer, ACP Kabir, who is tasked with finding a missing person. The show is a nail-biting thriller that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the ten episodes. The ending of the show, however, left many viewers confused. In this article, we’ll explore the ending of Missing: Dead or Alive and try to make sense of it.

The Plot

The show begins with the disappearance of a young woman named Tara. Her father, Mr. Khanna, approaches ACP Kabir to help find her. Kabir is a no-nonsense cop who is determined to solve the case and find Tara. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of lies, deceit, and betrayal.

Throughout the show, we see Kabir race against time to find Tara. He faces numerous obstacles, including corrupt cops, politicians, and even his own colleagues. As the show progresses, we see Kabir become more and more obsessed with finding Tara. He even puts his own life on the line to solve the case.

The Ending

The ending of Missing: Dead or Alive is a bit of a shocker. In the final episode, Kabir finally finds Tara. However, she is not alive. She has been murdered and her body has been dumped in a field. Kabir is devastated by the news, but he is determined to find her killer.

As he investigates further, he uncovers a shocking truth. The person behind Tara’s murder is none other than Mr. Khanna, her own father. Khanna had killed Tara because she had found out about his illegal activities and was threatening to expose him. Kabir confronts Khanna and he confesses to the crime.

The Explanation

The ending of Missing: Dead or Alive is a classic example of a twist ending. Throughout the show, we are led to believe that Tara is still alive and that Kabir will eventually find her and bring her back home. However, the twist ending subverts our expectations and reveals that Tara has been dead all along.

The ending also highlights the theme of betrayal that runs throughout the show. We see how people can betray those closest to them for personal gain. Khanna, Tara’s own father, is willing to kill his own daughter to protect his illegal activities.

The ending also shows the toll that the case has taken on Kabir. He is a man who is determined to do his job and find the missing girl. However, the revelation that Tara is dead hits him hard. He realizes that he has been chasing a ghost all along and that he has failed to save her.

The Conclusion

Missing: Dead or Alive is a well-made thriller that keeps the audience engaged throughout its ten episodes. The ending is a bit of a shocker, but it ties up all the loose ends and makes sense in the context of the story. The twist ending is a clever way to subvert our expectations and keep us guessing until the very end.

Overall, Missing: Dead or Alive is a must-watch for fans of the thriller genre. The show is well-acted, well-directed, and has a gripping storyline that will keep you hooked until the very end.

