“Exploring Biblical Truths: Will Aborted Unborn Ever Experience Life? – Written by David Freeman”

Exploring the Bible: Will Aborted Unborn Ever See the Light of Day?

David Freeman delves into a controversial topic in his article, questioning whether aborted unborn babies will ever have the chance to live. Freeman’s inquiry is based on the belief that all souls come from God, and therefore, each one is precious and deserving of a chance at life.

Freeman notes that the Bible doesn’t explicitly mention abortion, but it does speak to the sanctity of life. He cites Jeremiah 1:5, which states, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.” This verse suggests that God knows each person before they are even born, implying that an unborn baby has value and purpose.

Freeman also references Psalm 139:13-16, which speaks to God’s intimate knowledge of each person, even before they are born. This passage suggests that each unborn child is fearfully and wonderfully made by God.

Despite these biblical references, Freeman notes that the question of whether aborted unborn babies will see the light of day remains unanswered. He cites various opinions from theologians and scholars, but ultimately concludes that the Bible does not provide a definitive answer.

In conclusion, Freeman’s article raises an important question about the value of life and the fate of aborted unborn babies. While the Bible provides some insight, the answer remains uncertain.

