Exploring the actual reason behind the social media trend of “Boycott PGA” amongst fans.

On June 6th, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced a partnership with LIV Golf, ending their year-long feud and promoting the sport. However, the merger sparked outrage on social media, with fans calling for a boycott of the PGA Tour due to their association with LIV Golf, supported by Saudi Arabia’s PIF, which has been linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and accused of human rights violations. Additionally, PIF is accused of “sports washing” by investing large sums of money in various sports, diluting their competitiveness. Fans are trending #BoycottPGA on social media, with some calling the PGA Tour synonymous with terrorism, human rights violations, murder, and Donald Trump. The 9/11 Families United chair Terry Strada slammed Jay Monahan for accepting billions of dollars and cleansing Saudi Arabia’s reputation. Despite receiving criticism and calls for his resignation, Monahan accepts the criticism and believes that looking at the big picture brought the PGA Tour and LIV Golf together.

