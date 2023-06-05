Exploring the Cause of Death of the Late Celebrity Photographer Mick Hutson at the Age of 58

Famous Celebrity Photographer Mick Hutson Dies Aged 58: Cause of Death Explored

Renowned celebrity photographer Mick Hutson has passed away at the age of 58. The cause of his sudden death is currently being investigated.

Hutson was known for his iconic photographs of music legends such as David Bowie, Madonna, and Prince. He worked with numerous publications including Rolling Stone, NME, and Q Magazine.

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Hutson’s talent and contributions to the music industry.

Hutson’s legacy will live on through his timeless photos, which captured the essence of some of the greatest musicians and performers of our time.

