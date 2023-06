Exploring the Death of Karel Twisten Aenbrener, the 19-Year-Old Team Vitality Member and His Legacy

Team Vitality member, Karel Twisten Aenbrener, passes away at 19 years old

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karel Twisten Aenbrener, a member of Team Vitality. Aenbrener was only 19 years old at the time of his death.

Details surrounding Aenbrener’s death are still unclear, but more information will be provided as it becomes available. The entire Team Vitality organization is mourning the loss of one of their own and expresses their deepest condolences to Aenbrener’s family and friends.

May he rest in peace. #KarelTwistenAenbrener

