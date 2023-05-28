“Exploring the Significance of Urn Worship and Metal Selection for Installation through an Easy Method – Latest News Trending”

Trending News: Why is the urn kept in worship

In Hinduism, the urn or kalash is an important symbol of worship. It is a pot-like vessel made of various materials such as copper, brass, silver, or gold, and is used to store water or other holy substances. It is often seen at the entrance of homes, temples, and during various religious ceremonies.

Significance of the urn

The urn is considered a symbol of abundance and prosperity. It represents the womb of the universe and the source of life. The water or other holy substances stored in the kalash are believed to have healing properties and are used for purification rituals. The urn is also associated with the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, Lakshmi.

Which metal should be used for installation?

The choice of metal for the urn depends on the purpose of the worship and the individual’s preference. Copper is the most commonly used metal for the urn as it is believed to have purifying properties. Brass is also a popular choice as it is affordable and easy to maintain. Silver and gold are considered more auspicious and are used for special occasions and ceremonies.

Installation of the urn

The installation of the urn is a simple process that can be done by anyone. The first step is to clean the urn with water and wipe it dry. Next, fill the urn with water or other holy substances such as rice, coins, or flowers. The top of the urn is then covered with a coconut or mango leaves, which are considered auspicious. Finally, the urn is placed on a pedestal or a tray filled with rice or sand.

In conclusion, the urn or kalash is an important symbol of worship in Hinduism. It represents abundance, prosperity, and the source of life. The choice of metal for the urn depends on the purpose of the worship and the individual’s preference. The installation of the urn is a simple process that can be done by anyone. It is a powerful symbol that reminds us of the infinite potential within us and the abundance that surrounds us.

