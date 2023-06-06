Explosion and Smoke Observed in Kyiv, Suspected to be a Russian Attack







Russia Attack: Blasts and Smoke Seen in Kyiv

On March 4th, 2022, two explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. The blasts occurred in a residential area near a military hospital, and initial reports suggest that they were caused by Russian missile strikes.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as Russia continues its military buildup along the border and in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian officials have condemned the attack and called for international support in the face of Russian aggression.

There are currently no reports of casualties from the explosions in Kyiv, but the situation remains tense as the world watches to see how the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will unfold.





