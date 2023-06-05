Expressed Emotion Schizophrenia : Understanding Expressed Emotion in Schizophrenia: Causes and Effects

Introduction

Expressed Emotion (EE) is a term used to describe the level of emotional involvement and interaction between a person with schizophrenia and their family members. EE has been found to be a predictor of relapse and poor prognosis in individuals with schizophrenia. This article will explore what EE is, how it affects individuals with schizophrenia, and what can be done to reduce its negative impact.

What is Expressed Emotion?

EE refers to the level of emotional involvement and interaction between a person with schizophrenia and their family members. It is measured by the level of criticism, hostility, and emotional over-involvement displayed by family members towards the individual with schizophrenia. High levels of EE have been found to be associated with a higher risk of relapse and poorer treatment outcomes.

How Does Expressed Emotion Affect Individuals with Schizophrenia?

High levels of EE can have a negative impact on individuals with schizophrenia. This is because it can lead to increased stress and anxiety, which can exacerbate symptoms of the illness. High levels of criticism and hostility can also lead to feelings of rejection and low self-esteem, which can further contribute to poor mental health.

The Link Between Expressed Emotion and Relapse

Research has shown that high levels of EE are a predictor of relapse in individuals with schizophrenia. This is because high levels of criticism and emotional over-involvement can lead to increased stress and anxiety, which can trigger symptoms of the illness. This, in turn, can lead to a higher risk of relapse.

How Can Expressed Emotion be Reduced?

There are several strategies that can be used to reduce EE in families of individuals with schizophrenia. One approach is to provide education and support to family members. This can help them to better understand the illness and how to support their loved one in a positive and constructive way.

Family Therapy for Schizophrenia

Family therapy is another effective approach for reducing EE in families of individuals with schizophrenia. This type of therapy involves working with the entire family to improve communication and reduce conflict. It can also help family members to develop more positive and supportive relationships with their loved one with schizophrenia.

Psychoeducation for Schizophrenia

Psychoeducation is a type of therapy that involves providing education and information about schizophrenia to individuals with the illness and their families. It can help to reduce stigma and improve understanding of the illness, which can lead to more positive and supportive relationships between family members.