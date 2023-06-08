Ex’s arrest made after human remains found in search for missing Minnesota mother of two, Madeline Kingsbury

Adam Fravel : Ex of missing Minnesota mom arrested as human remains found

Police in Minnesota discovered human remains on Wednesday as part of their search for a missing mother of two, and have arrested her ex-boyfriend in connection with her disappearance. The body was found in Fillmore County, but has not yet been identified. Winona police said that they arrested Adam Fravel, who has been identified as the ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury, but did not reveal the charge on which he was held. Fravel, who is the father of Kingsbury’s two children, has denied any involvement in her disappearance. The children are currently staying with Kingsbury’s parents while a family court case is ongoing.

News Source : Phil Helsel

