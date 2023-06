Monday (Part1) | MRK VLOG

Monday (Part1) | MRK VLOG

On this week’s episode of MRK VLOG, we pay tribute to the late great John Smith, a beloved member of our community.

John was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of many. His passion for helping others was evident in his work with local charities and organizations.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, John.





Monday blues Monday motivation Monday quotes Monday memes Monday routines