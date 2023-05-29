“Extended-Release Medication”: Long-Lasting Medications for Patient Relief: Offered by Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and AstraZeneca PLC

Global Extended Release Medication Market Overview

The extended release medication market refers to the market for quick-acting packaging solutions. These types of packaging solutions are designed to offer convenient and efficient ways of storing, transporting, and dispensing a variety of medications. Extended-release medications are primarily used for the treatment of chronic conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, and depression.

The global extended release medication market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for novel drug delivery systems, and the need for more convenient medication administration.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, is one of the key drivers of the extended release medication market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases account for 71% of all deaths globally, and cardiovascular diseases alone account for 17.9 million deaths each year. Extended-release medications are a preferred choice of treatment for these chronic conditions as they offer sustained drug release and improved patient compliance.

Rising Demand for Novel Drug Delivery Systems

The rising demand for novel drug delivery systems is another important driver of the extended release medication market. Extended-release medications are designed to release the drug over a prolonged period, thus reducing the frequency of medication administration. This not only improves patient compliance but also reduces the chances of adverse effects and drug interactions.

Need for More Convenient Medication Administration

The need for more convenient medication administration is also driving the growth of the extended release medication market. Patients with chronic conditions often require multiple medications, which can be difficult to manage. Extended-release medications offer a more convenient way of administering medication, as they require less frequent dosing and can be taken at any time of the day.

Market Restraints

High Development Costs

One of the major restraints of the extended release medication market is the high development costs associated with the development of these medications. Extended-release medications require specialized formulations and delivery systems, which can be expensive to develop. This can limit the number of companies that are willing to invest in the development of these medications, thus limiting the growth of the market.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Stringent regulatory requirements are also a major restraint of the extended release medication market. The development and approval of extended-release medications require extensive clinical trials and regulatory approvals. This can be a time-consuming and expensive process, which can limit the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global extended release medication market is segmented based on drug class, technology, application, and region.

Based on drug class, the market is segmented into analgesics, anti-diabetic drugs, cardiovascular drugs, CNS drugs, and others.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into osmotic pressure-controlled systems, polymer-based systems, and reservoir-based systems.

Based on application, the market is segmented into pain management, gastrointestinal disorders, neurology, oncology, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market for extended release medications, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The North American market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising demand for novel drug delivery systems in the region.

Conclusion

The global extended release medication market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for novel drug delivery systems, and the need for more convenient medication administration. However, the high development costs and stringent regulatory requirements associated with the development of these medications can limit the growth of the market. North America is the largest market for extended release medications, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

