“Extra thick yoga mat” : Extra Thick and Wide Non-Slip Yoga Mat for Pilates and Floor Workouts – Durable and Portable (Wine, 72″ x 24″)

Youmymine Non-Slip Yoga Mat – 6mm Thick, Extra Wide, Durable, and Portable Exercise & Fitness Mat for Yoga, Pilates, and Floor Workouts (Wine, 72″ x 24″)



Price: $32.00

(as of Jun 03,2023 01:09:19 UTC – Details)





✿ Easy to clean – Simply wipe down with a damp cloth after use and let it air dry.

✿ Perfect for all levels – Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced yogi, this mat is perfect for all levels of practice.

✿ Comes with a backpack – The included backpack makes it easy to carry and store your mat wherever you go.

If you’re looking for a high-quality yoga mat that can help you improve your practice and your health, look no further than the Youmymine Store. Our yoga mat is designed with your needs in mind, and we’re confident that you’ll love it as much as we do.

One of the key features of our yoga mat is its ability to improve the quality of your sleep. This is because the mat is made from high-density TPE foam, which provides a soft and supportive surface for your body to rest on. When you use our mat regularly, you’ll find that you sleep better and feel more refreshed in the morning.

Another benefit of our yoga mat is that it activates the nervous system, which can help to reduce stress and anxiety. This is because the mat provides a natural therapy that helps to calm the mind and body. Whether you’re dealing with everyday stress or more serious mental health issues, our yoga mat can be a valuable tool in your self-care routine.

Of course, one of the most important aspects of any yoga mat is its size and durability. Our mat is a generous 72 inches long by 24 inches wide, which means that it can accommodate yogis of all shapes and sizes. It’s also 1/4 inch thick, which provides a stable and non-slip surface for your practice. And because it’s made from high-quality TPE foam, it’s both durable and lightweight, making it perfect for travel as well as home use.

When it comes to quality, our yoga mat is second to none. It’s non-toxic and odorless, which means that it’s totally harmless to you and the environment. It’s also soft and flexible, which reduces the pain of your body in contact with the ground. And because it has excellent slip resistance and high tensile strength, you can be sure that you’ll be able to achieve the full benefits of your practice without worrying about slipping or tearing.

Our yoga mat is also multifunctional, which means that it can be used for a wide variety of exercises. Whether you’re practicing yoga, Pilates, or any other form of exercise, our mat can help to alleviate knee pain, elbow pain, and wrist pain. And because it’s so easy to clean, you can use it again and again without worrying about hygiene.

Finally, our yoga mat comes with a convenient backpack, which makes it easy to carry and store wherever you go. Whether you’re traveling to a yoga retreat or just taking your mat to the park, the backpack makes it easy to transport and protect your mat.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a high-quality yoga mat that can help you improve your practice and your health, the Youmymine Store is the place to be. Our yoga mat is designed with your needs in mind, and we’re confident that you’ll love it as much as we do. So why wait? Order your mat today and start experiencing the benefits of a healthier, happier you!



