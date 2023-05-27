Extreme weather events in the Philippines: Poor Filipinos bear the brunt

El Niño : Rise in global temperature puts poor Filipinos at risk of extreme weather events

The story of the frog in gradually boiling water is no longer just a metaphor, as extreme heatwaves have become a reality in the country. The recent record-breaking heat index of 53 degrees Celsius in Occidental Mindoro is a clear indication of the rising global temperature, which is expected to breach the 1.5 degrees Celsius pre-industrial levels within the next five years, according to a report by the World Meteorological Organization. The poor and marginalized Filipinos are the ones who suffer the most from these extreme weather events. The government must take concrete and long-term actions to address the climate crisis, rather than relying on reactive measures such as distributing relief goods and drafting programs for El Niño. The vulnerable sectors need better infrastructure projects, agricultural and fisheries policies, reforestation, and renewable energy to build their resilience to extreme weather conditions. The government cannot leave its citizens to adapt or suffer on their own; instead, it must urgently implement long-term solutions to address the climate crisis.

News Source : Philippine Daily Inquirer

