Eydie Gorme Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Eydie Gorme, Legendary Entertainer and Singer, Dies at Age 84

Eydie Gorme, Renowned Singer and Entertainer, Dies at 84

Eydie Gorme: A Legendary Singer and Entertainer

Eydie Gorme, a renowned singer and entertainer, passed away on August 10, 2013, at the age of 84. Her velvety voice and vivacious personality had won the hearts of millions of fans all around the world.

Early Life and Career

Born as Edith Gormezano in the Bronx, New York, on August 16, 1928, Gorme rose to fame in the 1950s as a solo artist and as a part of the popular duo Steve and Eydie with her husband, Steve Lawrence. Together, they had a successful career, making numerous appearances on TV shows and in Las Vegas, and were considered one of the most successful marriages in the entertainment industry.

Award-Winning Career

Gorme was admired for her smooth and powerful vocals, which could sing in both English and Spanish. Some of her most popular songs include “Blame It on the Bossa Nova,” “What Did I Have That I Don’t Have,” and “If He Walked into My Life.” She was awarded a Grammy in 1967 for Best Female Vocal Performance for her rendition of “If He Walked into My Life.”

Influential Career

Aside from her musical career, Gorme was an accomplished actress, with appearances in several TV shows and movies. She was also a regular guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Throughout her career, Gorme was known for her warm personality and impeccable style. Her talent and charm endeared her to fans all over the world, and her music continues to inspire new generations of singers and entertainers.

Legacy

Followng her passing, Steve Lawrence released a statement, mourning Gorme’s passing and praising her vocal and artistic abilities. Gorme’s legacy lives on through her music and her influence on the entertainment industry. Her contribution to American music and culture will always be remembered and celebrated by fans worldwide.