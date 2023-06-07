“Eye-Caring LED Desk Lamp” : Black ACNCTOP LED Desk Lamp: Eye-Caring Architect Task Light with 25 Lighting Modes, Adjustable Flexible Gooseneck Clamp, Ideal for Workbench, Drafting, Reading, and Study at Home or Office

Black ACNCTOP LED Desk Lamp with 25 Lighting Modes – Adjustable Flexible Gooseneck Clamp Light for Office, Home, Workbench, Drafting, Reading, and Study – Architect Task Lamp with Eye-Caring Features



ACNCTOP is a company that strives to provide its customers with reliable, simple, and functional products. One of their newest products is the desk lamp black. This lamp has dimensions of 2 x 17 x 31 inches and weighs only 1.57 pounds. Its item model number is desk lamp black, and it was first made available on November 8, 2022. The manufacturer of this product is ACNCTOP, and its ASIN is B0BGNJS7FQ.

One of the most notable features of this desk lamp is its 360° adjustable gooseneck tube. This flexible and adjustable tube allows users to direct the light where they need it most. Additionally, the clamp lamp is equipped with a silicone pad to avoid scratching the table. This lamp is made of aluminum and ABS material for better heat dissipation, ensuring that it can be used for up to 50,000 hours.

This desk lamp is also designed to fit a wide range of models. Its 17 inches of extra-wide desk lamp bar and maximum work height of approximately 30 inches make it suitable for 32-inch monitors. However, it is also backward compatible with 29 inches, 27 inches, 24 inches, and other monitors. The sturdy metal clips can support a maximum of 2.36 inches of desktop, making it easy to attach and use.

Another important feature of this desk lamp is its energy-saving and eye care benefits. It is composed of 48 high-quality lamp beads, which means that its energy consumption is 80% lower than incandescent lamps. The uniform brightness and wide lighting range make it easy to use in a variety of settings. Additionally, it is designed to reduce eye fatigue and protect your eyesight. The soft light emitted by this lamp is free of any obvious strobe or blue light hazard, and it does not produce any glare.

Finally, this desk lamp is designed to be eco-friendly and easy to use. It can be powered via adapter (5V/2A), mobile power, computer, or other USB power sources. The USB cable is 78 inches long, making it easy to use in a variety of settings. Additionally, ACNCTOP provides a 12-month warranty and online help service to solve any problems that customers may encounter.

In conclusion, ACNCTOP’s desk lamp black is a reliable, simple, and functional product that is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of customers. Its flexible and adjustable gooseneck tube, wide range of sizes and models, energy-saving and eye care benefits, and eco-friendly design make it an ideal choice for those looking for a high-quality desk lamp. With its 12-month warranty and online help service, customers can rest assured that they will receive the support they need to make the most of this product.



