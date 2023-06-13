EZ Mart Liquor Store Shootout Claims Two Lives today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, a shootout at a liquor store in Visalia, California has resulted in the deaths of a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old clerk. The incident occurred on Sunday night after officers were called to the EZ Mart Liquor Store in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered the teenager in the parking lot, who was later pronounced dead at hospital, and the store clerk who had been shot and killed. Detectives reported that the boy attempted to rob the store and exchanged gunfire with the clerk. The identities of those involved have not yet been released, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information on the case.

News Source : Sheyanne N Romero

Source Link :2 dead after shootout at EZ Mart Liquor Store/