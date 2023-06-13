EZ Mart Liquor Store shootout results in two fatalities. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shootout following an attempted robbery at a liquor store in Visalia, California has resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old clerk. The incident occurred on Sunday night, and police were called to the scene shortly afterwards. The teenager was found in the parking lot and taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. The clerk was discovered dead inside the store. According to the Visalia Police Department, the two individuals exchanged gunfire multiple times during the robbery attempt. Detectives are urging anyone with information on the case to come forward as they believe others may have been involved. The identities of the victims have not been released.

News Source : Sheyanne N Romero

Source Link :2 dead after shootout at EZ Mart Liquor Store/