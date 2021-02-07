Ezra Moseley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ezra Moseley has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Ezra Moseley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Extremely sad to wake up to the news that Ezra Moseley was killed in a road accident. Condolences to his family and friends. #RIPMoses
— Phil Simmons (@Coachsim13) February 7, 2021
Phil Simmons @Coachsim13 Extremely sad to wake up to the news that Ezra Moseley was killed in a road accident. Condolences to his family and friends. #RIPMoses
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.