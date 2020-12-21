Ezra Vogel Death -Dead – Obituary : former director Ezra F. Vogel has Died .
former director Ezra F. Vogel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our former director Ezra F. Vogel (1930-2020).
Professor Vogel served as director from 1973-75 and from 1995-99. He was a true champion of our center, an erudite scholar, and a wonderful friend. He will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/Zz5XydfEzH
— Fairbank Center (@FairbankCenter) December 21, 2020
