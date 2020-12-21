Ezra Vogel Death -Dead – Obituary : former director Ezra F. Vogel has Died .

former director Ezra F. Vogel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

Fairbank Center @FairbankCenter It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our former director Ezra F. Vogel (1930-2020). Professor Vogel served as director from 1973-75 and from 1995-99. He was a true champion of our center, an erudite scholar, and a wonderful friend. He will be truly missed.

