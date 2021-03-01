Ezzen Naqvi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : ”15 years old black boy lured from home, later found deceased￼ in a nearby backyard has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 1. 2021
Ezzen Naqvi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 1. 2021.
Black Lives Matter FXBG 6h · Attention to All Parents in Stafford Va, Fredericksburg, Va, and Spotsylvania Va! ”15 years old lured from home, later found deceased￼ in a nearby backyard. ” Please – please – please keep a closer eye on your children. We are shocked to read about Ezzen Naqvi! ”15 year old lured from home, kidnapped, ”we’re a Tragic accident left him ”deceased in the backyard”. Our prayers are with his family! As a community, let’s protect our children and help bring peace to his family. No matter if it was Foul play or a hurting young man! We need to be more attentive to the young minds that surround us! HELP HIS FAMILY BY SHARING THIS. HELP EZZEN, FIND PEACE #mentalhealth #suicide #foulplay #blacklife #Helpus #Share #WhatReallyHappen #Prayers #BlackLivesMatter
Source: (3) Black Lives Matter FXBG – Posts | Facebook
Crystal Kelly
The police already ruled it a suicide but the family doesn’t think that’s what actually happened is my understanding
Leanna M. Wilson Perry
Can this be verified? It should say contact the police with information.
Phillip Stevenson
Why hasn’t this been picked up by news agencies or a PIO notice from Office of Stafford County Sheriff?
Paola Fabila
I thought it was in his back yard not a nearby back yard?.
