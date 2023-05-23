“F-16s for Ukraine”: “The Misconception of Ukraine’s Required Number of F-16s to Secure Victory in the War”

Ukraine’s Need for F-16 Jets: Experts Weigh In

Ukraine’s request for Western-made fighter jets, particularly the F-16s, has been a long-standing issue. The country’s outdated Soviet-era aircraft, including MiG-29s and Su-27s, are no longer sufficient for modern warfare. Although Ukraine has received several MiG-29s from countries like Poland and Slovakia, experts assert that these donations would only boost Ukraine’s air capabilities and not make any significant impact.

According to Newsweek, experts have highlighted that a few dozen F-16 jets, combined with trained pilots, could make a decisive difference in the air war over Ukraine. Western air forces widely use F-16s, making it the most likely choice of aircraft over other options such as the Swedish Gripen or the French Rafale.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently doubled down on his requests for a “coalition of fighter jets,” and there are increasing signs that Kyiv is moving closer to its goal. However, the White House has indicated that it would not block the export of F-16s by European countries supporting Ukraine.

Retired Air Commodore Andrew Curtis stated that Ukraine would need dozens of competently operated F-16s to make a decisive difference in the air war. David Jordan, co-director of the Freeman Air and Space Institute at King’s College London, added that even between 24 and 30 F-16s would make a notable difference to Ukrainian capabilities.

Former British Royal Air Force Senior Commander and Air Marshal Greg Bagwell suggested that Ukraine would need up to 100 F-16s, but “certainly upwards of 60 to start with.” However, experts stress that Kyiv’s air force would need more aircraft than it can actively fly at one time as fighter jets require maintenance and training.

Frank Ledwidge, a former British military officer, stated that Ukrainian pilots could fly F-16s within a few months, but it would take far longer for Kyiv’s military to maximize the impact of any new, Western platforms.

Should Ukraine receive F-16s, they are unlikely to risk using them in offensive counter-air or strike operations, at least initially. Instead, they may use them to bolster Ukraine’s existing surface-to-air missile capabilities and protect the country’s essential infrastructure from targeted strikes.

There are several versions of the F-16, and Ukraine would likely receive an older model. However, this may still come with longer-range, more advanced weaponry, such as AIM-120 medium-range air-to-air missiles or AGM-88 HARM air-to-surface anti-radiation missiles.

Experts suggest that the provision of F-16s would mark a more permanent commitment to equipping Ukraine’s armed forces than previous military aid packages. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko warned that providing Ukraine with F-16s would carry enormous risks for Western countries involved.

In conclusion, Ukraine’s need for F-16s has been widely acknowledged by experts. Although Ukraine may not need all 200 F-16s requested, a few dozen of these fighter jets, combined with trained pilots, could make a decisive difference in the air war over Ukraine. The provision of F-16s would mark a more permanent commitment to equipping Ukraine’s armed forces and, if provided, could tip the balance in Kyiv’s favor.

Ukrainian Air Force Military Strategy Fighter Jets Armed Conflict Defense Budget

News Source : Ellie Cook

Source Link :How Many F-16s Does Ukraine Need To Win The War? Not as Many as You Think/