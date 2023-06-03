“F-35 Gas Station”: What is the Required Number of Airmen to Operate an F-35 Fueling Station?

The Air Force has been testing its Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which involves sending small teams of Airmen and aircraft to smaller, more austere locations to complicate an adversary’s targeting. In a recent demonstration, the 388th Fighter Wing proved that just 12 Airmen can operate an F-35 contingency location, refueling and rearming the fighters at spots across Georgia and South Carolina. The teams stayed at each location for 12-hour shifts, but the concept is built to allow teams to operate for multiple days. ACE requires different kinds of units to work together more closely than ever before, and the Air Force is still figuring out what the standard kit might be for a contingency location team, especially if there may be enemy ground troops nearby.

Part of the reason why the teams could be so small is the concept of Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA), a key tenet of ACE in which Airmen learn skills outside their usual job specialty. At Agile Flag, that took the form of Airmen who usually put bombs on aircraft helping direct the planes to launch, or crew chiefs stopping unauthorized personnel on the flight line, something normally done by security forces. Weapons loaders prepare to re-crate an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile during Agile Flag 23-1 at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Ga, March 4, 2023.

Speed is particularly critical, as these contingency locations will likely operate “in the red zone of where fires and missiles can hit.” The Air Force is standing up its Air Force Generation Model where units will move together through 6-month phases to prepare for a deployment, get ready for a deployment, deploy, and then reset after a deployment. In the past, the service would cherry-pick individuals or flights for deployments, which could lead to upheaval for some Airmen.

The Air Force will have to make smart decisions not just about people, but also about airplanes and equipment. ACE and contingency locations depend on “setting the theater,” which means prepositioning stocks of gas or other supplies so they are available when a contingency location crew arrives. The Air Force is working through how to “set the theater” while also keeping adversaries guessing. Fighter jets are also limited by the places they can land, since they require fairly smooth, improved surfaces.

The Air Force is still figuring out what the standard kit might be for a contingency location team, especially if there may be enemy ground troops nearby. “We’ve got this duck-and-cover mindset where we only throw our protective gear on when we are about to get attacked and then we come back out afterwards to start wrenching on jets,” Anderson said. “If we are worried about folks in the tree line or similar threats, now we need tactical gear that we can wear while we maintain aircraft. Instead of big and bulky you need to be able to move around and be comfortable wearing it for long periods of time.” Another shift will be the level of responsibility that lower-ranked Airmen will take on. Master sergeants who may not have working communications gear will decide whether or not a partly-broken jet is safe enough to attempt a flight back to higher maintenance care, a decision which is usually left to colonels.

Overall, the Air Force's ACE concept is focused on being light, agile, and lean, with teams constantly able to move. The Air Force will have to balance speed with preparedness as it sets up contingency locations, and work through logistical questions and figure out how to fit a mission generation force element into another wing. But with Multi-Capable Airmen learning new skills and teams working together more closely than ever before, the Air Force is making progress in its ACE concept.

News Source : Air & Space Forces Magazine

Source Link :How Many Airmen Does It Take To Run An F-35 Gas Station?/