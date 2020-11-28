F. C. Kohli Death -Dead – Obituaries: F. C. Kohli has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 28, 2020
0 Comment

F. C. Kohli Death -Dead – Obituaries: F. C. Kohli has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

F. C. Kohli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.

“GESIA ORG on Twitter: “Nation shows gratitude on losing a great soul Dr. F. C. Kohli, the founder CEO of TCS, widely referred to as the Father of the Indian IT Industry. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.