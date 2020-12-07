F. Hamilton Hazlehurst Death -Dead – Obituary : F. Hamilton Hazlehurst, pioneering Vanderbilt History of Art chair has Died .
F. Hamilton Hazlehurst, pioneering Vanderbilt History of Art chair has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
F. Hamilton Hazlehurst, pioneering Vanderbilt History of Art chair, has died https://t.co/90F9mJ3x2J
— President Elect Livid – validation not required. (@Livid2point0) December 7, 2020
President Elect Livid – validation not required. @Livid2point0 F. Hamilton Hazlehurst, pioneering Vanderbilt History of Art chair, has died
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.