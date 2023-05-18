“F1 Imola GP 2023”: Is the F1 Imola GP Race Scheduled for 2023 Still Possible Despite Flooding in Italy?

1. #F1ImolaGP

Extreme weather and flooding in the Emilia Romagna region has forced the cancellation of this weekend’s Imola F1 race, one of two in Italy on this year’s schedule. The region has been declared an area of national emergency, with at least nine people reportedly dead and 5,000 evacuated. F1 has used careful wording in its statement, leaving the door open for a rescheduled race later in the year, but sources suggest this is unlikely. F1 cannot delay the race, as preparation begins long before the first car emerges from the garage, and any delay would cause logistical problems. F1’s schedule is also packed, with only seven possible dates for a rescheduled race, and the August summer break is seen as sacrosanct.

Why has the Imola F1 race been cancelled?

The Imola F1 race has been cancelled due to extreme weather and flooding that hit the Emilia Romagna region in recent weeks. The flooding has killed at least nine people and forced the evacuation of some 5,000 others. F1’s desire not to hinder the relief effort in the region was one of the central reasons it was decided the race would not go ahead.

Could F1 have delayed the race a few days or weeks?

F1 does not have the flexibility other sports might have in a similar situation. A grand prix operation begins long before the first car emerges from the garage at the start of Friday practice. Late arrivals to a race can pose problems. This preparation process was demonstrated earlier this week when team personnel at the Imola circuit setting up the operations for their teams were told to leave as the Santerno river, which runs parallel to the circuit, looked like it was ready to breach its banks. The following morning, people were told to stay away from the circuit. At 1 p.m. local time the announcement came that the grand prix would not be going ahead.

Are there other gaps in the calendar?

With the lead-time required for teams ahead of an F1 in mind, there are two other roadblocks to simply sticking Imola at another point in the race calendar. One is the rules around the August summer break and the other is how the schedule is constructed. F1’s ever-growing schedule means the majority of races are now packed together as double or triple headers. That means, if F1 keeps the summer break intact, there are only seven possible dates a race could take place. The only way extra dates could be freed up is if F1 can move or shorten the break.

