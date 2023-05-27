“F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying”: Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying: Schedule, Viewing Options, and Channel Information

Max Verstappen leads Friday practice at Monaco Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the pace in Friday practice, leading the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

Qualifying start time

Qualifying for the Monaco GP will begin at 4pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Monaco on Saturday, May 27th, 2023.

Session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:30¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00¹ 22:00 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How to watch qualifying

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. Viewers from selected countries can also subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice.

Europe

Austria – Servus TV / ORF

Belgium – RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia – Sport Klub

Czech Republic – AMC

Denmark – TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland – Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France – Canal+

Germany – Sky

Greece – ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary – M4

Italy – Sky

Netherlands – Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway – V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland – Viaplay

Portugal – Sport TV

Spain – F1 DAZN

Sweden – Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland – SRF / RSI / RTS

UK – Sky Sports F1

Americas

USA – ESPN

Canada – RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America – ESPN

Asia

China – CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India – F1 TV only

Japan – Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia – beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore – beIN SPORTS

Thailand – beIN SPORTS

Turkey – S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam – K+

Oceania

Australia – Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand – Sky

Africa

Check with your local broadcaster for details.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monaco throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Monaco GP – Practice results

FP1 results:

[insert results]

FP2 results:

[insert results]

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Live Stream F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Schedule F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Results F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying TV Coverage F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Highlights

News Source : Rachit Thukral

Source Link :F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel/