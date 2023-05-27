“F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying”: Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying: Schedule, Viewing Options, and Channel Information

Max Verstappen leads Friday practice at Monaco Grand Prix
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the pace in Friday practice, leading the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.
Qualifying start time
Qualifying for the Monaco GP will begin at 4pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Monaco on Saturday, May 27th, 2023.
Session timings in different timezones
|Session
|GMT
|BST
|CEST
|ET
|PT
|AEST
|JST
|IST
|FP1
|11:30
|12:30
|13:30
|07:30
|04:30
|21:30
|20:30
|17:00
|FP2
|15:00
|16:00
|17:00
|11:00
|08:00
|01:00¹
|00:30¹
|20:30
|FP3
|10:30
|11:30
|12:30
|06:30
|03:30
|20:30
|19:30
|16:00
|Q
|14:00
|15:00
|16:00
|10:00
|07:00
|00:00¹
|23:00
|19:30
|Race
|13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00¹
|22:00
|18:30
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How to watch qualifying
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. Viewers from selected countries can also subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice.
Europe
- Austria – Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium – RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia – Sport Klub
- Czech Republic – AMC
- Denmark – TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland – Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France – Canal+
- Germany – Sky
- Greece – ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary – M4
- Italy – Sky
- Netherlands – Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway – V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland – Viaplay
- Portugal – Sport TV
- Spain – F1 DAZN
- Sweden – Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland – SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK – Sky Sports F1
Americas
- USA – ESPN
- Canada – RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America – ESPN
Asia
- China – CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India – F1 TV only
- Japan – Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia – beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore – beIN SPORTS
- Thailand – beIN SPORTS
- Turkey – S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam – K+
Oceania
- Australia – Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand – Sky
Africa
Check with your local broadcaster for details.
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monaco throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Monaco GP – Practice results
FP1 results:
[insert results]
FP2 results:
[insert results]
