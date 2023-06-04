FA Cup 2023 Wembley travel disruptions.: Travel Advisory for FA Cup 2023 Final at Wembley Stadium Due to Train Strikes and Disruptions

The First All-Manchester FA Cup Final: How Train Strikes are Affecting Fans

The highly anticipated all-Manchester FA Cup final is set to take place on Saturday, with Manchester City and Manchester United going head-to-head at Wembley. Fans from both clubs are eager to witness a historic match, but many are facing transportation issues due to ongoing train strikes.

On the day of the final, industrial action by Aslef will severely affect national rail services, causing most fans to seek alternative transport options. Train companies have warned that their services will be “severely reduced,” leaving thousands of City and United fans stranded.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper expressed his disappointment, saying, “It is deeply disappointing that Aslef has decided to call strikes and ban overtime, targeting thousands of people attending the UK’s first Eurovision event in 25 years – including Ukrainians displaced by Putin’s war – and the first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final.”

Aslef members have been involved in a lengthy dispute with the government and train companies over pay and conditions. The latest strikes are part of their ongoing efforts to find a resolution to the issue.

However, fans are outraged by Aslef’s decision to target major sporting events, as industrial action is set to affect both the FA Cup final and the Epsom Derby on Saturday. Aslef chief Mick Whelan claims the strike was a coincidence, stating, “We don’t do it on that basis, as you know. I don’t think there’s a day in this country where there’s not a pop concert or something going on.”

To help fans get to the final, the FA has organized 120 coaches for both Manchester United and Manchester City supporters. The coaches will cost £60 return for adults and £55 for under-15s, with 60 coaches allocated to each club. Fans will not travel together and have been advised to take different travel routes down to London and stop at different service stations on the way.

Transport for Greater Manchester has urged City supporters to take the M62 and M1, M6 and M1, or M6, M6 Toll, and M1 routes. United fans have been advised to take the M6, M42, and M40 routes. Motorway services have also been allocated to each club, with City fans asked to use Lymm, Sandbach, Stafford, Norton Canes, Corley, Rugby, Watford Gap, Northampton, Newport Pagnell, Toddington, and London Gateway. For United fans, Knutsford, Keele, Hilton Park, Warwick, Cherwell Valley, Oxford, and Beaconsfield have been allocated.

In addition to the coaches, fans can also choose to drive to the capital, but should take different routes and stop at different service stations to avoid congestion.

Despite the transportation challenges, fans from both clubs are eagerly anticipating the historic all-Manchester FA Cup final. Manchester City is bidding to go within touching distance of a historic treble, while United is gunning for their second domestic trophy of the year, having lifted the Carabao Cup in February. The thousands of fans who plan to make the trip from Manchester to London are determined to support their team, no matter what challenges they may face along the way.

News Source : James Evans

