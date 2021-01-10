Fabian Gregory Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former South African men’s head coach Fabian Gregory has Died .

Former South African men’s head coach Fabian Gregory has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Former South African men’s head coach Fabian Gregory has passed away at his home in Hong Kong #SSHockey — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) January 10, 2021

SuperSport Blitz @SuperSportBlitz Former South African men’s head coach Fabian Gregory has passed away at his home in Hong Kong #SSHockey