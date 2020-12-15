Fabian Schonfeld Death -Dead – Obituary : Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld has Died .
Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld z"l was a pillar of this community. He was instrumental in building Jewish life in Kew Gardens Hills and Queens. He was a spiritual leader, educator, and mentor to many. He leaves behind a legacy of Torah dedication. May his memory be a blessing.
— Daniel Rosenthal (@DanRosenthalNYC) December 13, 2020
