Fabian Wayne Beckham : Weather causes search for escaped suspect to be scaled back in Falls County

Manhunt Underway for Fabian Wayne Beckham in Falls County

Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently searching for Fabian Wayne Beckham, who they attempted to arrest on Friday evening. According to FOX 44 News, Beckham had an outstanding warrant for criminal mischief in Clay County. Deputies tried to apprehend him in Golinda, but he ran into the woods towards Hwy 77. Beckham is described as 5’10” and 205 lbs, wearing dark shorts without a shirt or shoes, and may still be in handcuffs. The search was scaled back due to storms, but a deputy remains in the area. If found, do not approach him and call 911.

Read Full story : Weather causes search for escaped suspect to be scaled back in Falls County | KWKT /

News Source : Dean Wetherbee

