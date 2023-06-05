“Fabiana Flosi net worth”: Fabiana Flosi – Bernie Ecclestone’s Spouse: Wiki, Biography, Age, Net Worth, and Family Background

Introduction

Fabiana Flosi is a Brazilian marketing executive who is best known as the wife of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. She was born on August 19, 1976, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Flosi is known for her work in the marketing and promotional activities of Formula One. In this article, we will discuss Fabiana Flosi’s wiki, bio, age, net worth, and family.

Early Life and Education

Fabiana Flosi was born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She attended the Universidade Anhembi Morumbi in Sao Paulo, where she earned a degree in marketing and advertising. After completing her education, Flosi began working in the marketing industry.

Career

Flosi began her career in the marketing industry in Brazil. She worked for several companies, including TV Globo and Banco Bradesco. In 2009, she joined the Formula One Group as the marketing director for Brazil. She was responsible for promoting the Brazilian Grand Prix and increasing the popularity of Formula One in Brazil.

In 2012, Flosi was promoted to the role of Vice President of Marketing for Formula One. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing all marketing and promotional activities for Formula One worldwide.

Personal Life

Fabiana Flosi is married to Bernie Ecclestone, the former chief executive of Formula One. The couple met in 2009 when Flosi was working as the marketing director for Brazil. They were married in 2012 in a lavish ceremony in Switzerland. The couple has one child together, a son named Ace.

Net Worth

Fabiana Flosi’s net worth is estimated to be around $250 million. She has earned her fortune through her successful career in the marketing industry. Her husband, Bernie Ecclestone, has a net worth of $3.2 billion.

Family

Fabiana Flosi comes from a wealthy family in Brazil. Her father, Pascoal Flosi, is a retired banker. Her mother, Maria Luiza Flosi, is a homemaker. Flosi has one brother, Fernando Flosi, who is a businessman.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fabiana Flosi is a successful marketing executive who is best known as the wife of Bernie Ecclestone. She has had a successful career in the marketing industry and has helped promote the popularity of Formula One worldwide. Flosi’s net worth is estimated to be around $250 million, and she comes from a wealthy family in Brazil.

