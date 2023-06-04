Face Covered With Hands Wsj Crossword : Uncovering the Mystery of Face-Covered Hands in WSJ Crossword Puzzles

Decoding the Enigma of Hand-Covered Faces in WSJ Crossword Puzzles

Introduction:

The Wall Street Journal crossword puzzle is one of the most popular crossword puzzles in the world. It is known for its challenging clues and creative themes. One of the recent themes that appeared in the WSJ crossword is “Face Covered With Hands”. In this article, we will explore this theme and some of the clues that were included in the puzzle. We will also discuss the importance of crossword puzzles in improving cognitive skills and memory retention.

I. What is the “Face Covered With Hands” theme?

The “Face Covered With Hands” theme is a crossword puzzle theme that features clues related to people covering their faces with their hands. The theme is usually accompanied by a grid that includes phrases or words related to the theme. For example, some of the phrases that may appear in the grid include “hide and seek”, “peek-a-boo”, “embarrassment”, and “shame”.

II. What are some of the clues that were included in the WSJ crossword?

The WSJ crossword included several clues related to the “Face Covered With Hands” theme. Some of the clues included:

“Gesture of embarrassment” (Answer: Facepalm)

“Expression of shame” (Answer: Hiding face)

“Act of peek-a-boo” (Answer: Covering eyes)

“What a shy person might do” (Answer: Hide face)

III. How do crossword puzzles improve cognitive skills and memory retention?

Crossword puzzles have been found to have several benefits in improving cognitive skills and memory retention. Some of these benefits include:

Improving vocabulary: Crossword puzzles require knowledge of words and their meanings, which can help improve vocabulary skills.

Enhancing cognitive flexibility: Crossword puzzles require the ability to switch between different concepts and categories, which can enhance cognitive flexibility.

Boosting memory: Crossword puzzles require the ability to recall information, which can help in boosting memory retention.

Reducing stress: Crossword puzzles can help reduce stress by providing a relaxing and enjoyable activity.

Conclusion:

The “Face Covered With Hands” theme is a creative and challenging theme that appeared in the WSJ crossword puzzle. The theme featured clues related to people covering their faces with their hands, and it was accompanied by a grid that included phrases or words related to the theme. Crossword puzzles, in general, are known to have several benefits in improving cognitive skills and memory retention. They can help improve vocabulary, enhance cognitive flexibility, boost memory retention, and reduce stress. Overall, crossword puzzles are a fun and rewarding activity that can provide several mental health benefits.

——————–

Q: What is “Face Covered With Hands”?

A: “Face Covered With Hands” is a clue in the Wall Street Journal crossword puzzle.

Q: What does the clue “Face Covered With Hands” mean?

A: The clue “Face Covered With Hands” is asking for a word or phrase that describes someone covering their face with their hands.

Q: How many letters are in the answer to “Face Covered With Hands”?

A: The number of letters in the answer to “Face Covered With Hands” will vary depending on the specific crossword puzzle.

Q: Can the answer to “Face Covered With Hands” be more than one word?

A: Yes, the answer to “Face Covered With Hands” can be a phrase consisting of multiple words.

Q: Is “Face Covered With Hands” a common crossword clue?

A: “Face Covered With Hands” is not a very common crossword clue, but it may appear in some puzzles.

Q: What are some possible answers to “Face Covered With Hands”?

A: Some possible answers to “Face Covered With Hands” include “embarrassed”, “ashamed”, “mortified”, and “humiliated”.