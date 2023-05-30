“Facebook error fix Android”: How to Fix the ‘Facebook Keeps Stopping’ Error on Android: A Detailed Guide

Does Your Facebook App Keep Stopping on Android? Here’s How to Fix It

If you’re an Android user and your Facebook app is unexpectedly stopping, you’re not alone. This issue can occur for a variety of reasons, leaving users confused and frustrated. In this guide, we’ll explore the different solutions you can apply to prevent the Facebook app from randomly stopping, and other related issues.

1. Reboot Your Device

If your device is slow, Facebook may not open or have problems opening it. You may need to reboot your device to resolve this issue. Restarting Android can make your device work better and may even fix minor Facebook issues like this one.

2. Check the Internet

If your Android device is not connected to the internet, or if your network is of poor quality, you may experience problems with Facebook. If Facebook has unexpectedly stopped working, you should first check your network to see if your device is getting the required signal strength. A poor internet connection can also cause other Facebook errors such as “Facebook is not loading” or “Facebook is not responding”. So if your device isn’t receiving the signal you want, you can try switching to Wi-Fi if you’re using cellular data. And vice versa. This works if Facebook keeps going down due to network issues.

3. Get the Latest Facebook App

Facebook for Android application errors can also occur if the app hasn’t been updated in a long time. Facebook continues to introduce updates to its mobile application. The update includes bug fixes and some improvements to enhance your Facebook experience. Therefore, you should always use the latest Facebook app. You can install the latest version of the app by following these simple steps:

Go to the Google Play Store app on your Android device Type “Facebook” in the search box and tap the official Facebook app Here you will see if an update is available or if the app has already been updated. Press “Update” to install the latest version of the Facebook app.

Then check if the Facebook app still hangs. If yes, move on to the next solution.

4. Reinstall the Facebook Application

If Facebook keeps stopping, try uninstalling the Facebook app and then installing it again. This also fixes minor bugs that keep Facebook from working smoothly. Simply press and hold the Facebook app and drag it towards the “X” icon to completely uninstall it from your device. Then go to the Google Play Store and reinstall the Facebook app as described in the previous step.

5. Clear the Cache and Data of the Facebook App

The next solution to fix the “Facebook keeps hanging” error is to clear the cache and data of the FB application. Facebook won’t open if it’s full of cache and unnecessary junk files. To clear the cache and data of the FB app, you need to do the following:

Go to the Settings section of your Android device. Find and open the Facebook app in the Apps section. Then press the “Storage” option and you will see two options: “Clear Data” and “Clear Cache”. This will remove all of Facebook’s temporary and junk files and prevent further Facebook outages.

6. Is Facebook Down?

This is one of the scenarios where if Facebook isn’t working it could be because your servers are down. So if you’re having problems with Facebook or any of its features, you should check to see if Facebook is down.

To check if Facebook’s servers are down, visit this link – https://downdetector.com/status/facebook/

Here you’ll see Facebook’s outage report and whether it’s currently down. That way you can see if you’re the only one facing the error or if Facebook is all down.

7. Reset the Facebook App

Another thing you can do with the Facebook app is reset the settings to default. To do this,

Go to “Settings” on your mobile device Find the Facebook app in the “Apps” section Open it and look for the “Force Stop” option. press it This will restart the Facebook app and see if the error appears again.

8. Remove Third-Party Applications

If you’re still seeing the ‘Unfortunately Facebook has stopped’ error message, try disabling or uninstalling any third-party applications installed on your Facebook device. These untrusted applications can cause problems with Facebook and even prevent Facebook from functioning properly.

9. Free Up Storage Space

If the Facebook app keeps crashing unexpectedly, the next step you should take is to check if your Android device has enough storage space. Insufficient storage space on your device can cause problems opening and using Facebook. To use Facebook without errors, you need to free up some space. Optimize your device by deleting unnecessary files and see if the Facebook error recurs.

10. Make Sure Data Usage Limits Are Turned On

Almost all smartphone devices have data limit options that allow you to control the data used by installed apps. If you don’t allow Facebook these permissions, the app may crash frequently.

To check this:

Go to the “Settings” corner Search for the Facebook app in the Apps section. Then select the Limit data usage option and check if the Wi-Fi and mobile data options are enabled. If not, turn them on and see if that fixes the ‘Unfortunately Facebook has stopped’ error.

Applying these solutions can help resolve the issue of Facebook unexpectedly stopping on your Android device. If the problem persists, you may need to contact Facebook support for further assistance.

Source Link :A Step-By-Step Instructive Guide to Fix ‘Facebook Keeps Stopping’ Error on Android/

