“Facebook Lead Ads Custom Audiences”: Creating Custom Audiences with Facebook Lead Ads: A Step-by-Step Guide

Introduction

Facebook is an excellent platform for businesses to reach out to their potential customers. With the help of Facebook lead ads, businesses can easily collect information from their users and create custom audiences to target ads. In this article, we will be discussing how to create custom audiences using Facebook lead ads.

What are Facebook Lead Ads?

Facebook lead ads are a type of ad format that helps businesses to collect information from their users without them having to leave the Facebook app. These ads are designed to be mobile-friendly and allow businesses to collect information such as name, email address, phone number, etc., directly from the user.

Creating Custom Audiences using Facebook Lead Ads

Creating custom audiences using Facebook lead ads is a straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Create a Facebook Lead Ad

The first step in creating a custom audience is to create a Facebook lead ad. To create a lead ad, follow these steps:

Go to Ads Manager and click on the “Create” button. Select the “Lead Generation” objective. Choose your target audience, budget, and placements. Create your ad by adding an image or video, headline, description, and call-to-action (CTA). Create your lead form by adding the questions you want to ask your audience.

Once you have created your lead ad, it’s time to create a custom audience.

Step 2: Choose the Custom Audience Option

To create a custom audience, go to the Ads Manager and click on the “Audiences” option. Here you will see several options, including “Custom Audience.”

Step 3: Choose the Source of Your Custom Audience

In the “Create a Custom Audience” window, you will see several options to choose from. You can create a custom audience from your website traffic, customer file, app activity, engagement on Facebook, and lead form.

Since we are creating a custom audience using lead ads, select the “Lead Form” option.

Step 4: Choose Your Lead Form

On the next screen, you will see all the lead forms that you have created. Select the lead form that you want to use to create your custom audience.

Step 5: Choose Your Target Audience

Next, you will need to choose the target audience for your custom audience. You can choose to include or exclude people based on several factors such as demographics, interests, behavior, etc.

Step 6: Name Your Custom Audience

Finally, give your custom audience a name and click on the “Create Audience” button. Your custom audience will be created, and you can start targeting your ads to this audience.

Conclusion

Facebook lead ads are an excellent way for businesses to collect information from their potential customers. By creating custom audiences from these leads, businesses can target their ads more effectively and increase their ROI. With the steps mentioned above, you can easily create custom audiences using Facebook lead ads and start targeting your ads to the right audience.

