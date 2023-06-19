“Facebook: The Leading Social Networking Platform”







Mark Shakkuri’s Cause of Death and Obituary

Mark Shakkuri’s Cause of Death and Obituary

If you’re wondering how Mark Shakkuri died, we are sad to inform you that he passed away on July 4, 2021. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Mark was a beloved member of our community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a kind and generous person who always put others before himself.

We ask that you keep Mark’s family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mark.





Facebook login Facebook news feed Facebook messenger Facebook ads Facebook marketplace