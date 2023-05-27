“Faction Management”: Managing Factions in Crusader Kings 3: A Guide

Rulers of the medieval era had to face numerous threats to their empires, both external and internal. While external threats like rival kingdoms and marauding raiders were well-known, internal threats like pretenders to the throne, powerful vassals seeking independence, and religious minorities looking to free themselves of foreign overlords were equally dangerous. In Crusader Kings 3, these internal threats are represented as factions. Factions can be a persistent threat to even the most powerful and stable empires, and players who want their dynasty to survive the many centuries of the game’s timeline must understand how to manage them effectively.

Factions in Crusader Kings 3 are organized by their intentions and goals. Each intention has its own symbol, and if their Discontent reaches 100 percent, they’ll send their liege a specific kind of Ultimatum. There are several types of factions, including Independence, Dissolution, Claimant, Liberty, Populist, and Peasant Rabble. While Peasant Rabble is more of a nuisance, Independence and Dissolution factions can be a significant threat to the liege’s empire. Claimant factions aim to place a new ruler on the throne, while Liberty factions seek to lower Crown Authority. Populist factions can create an independent realm, while Peasant Rabble aims to lower control growth but raise popular opinion.

To prevent and minimize factions, players must keep their vassals happy and avoid acts of tyranny. A ruler’s opinion of their liege is a significant factor in whether they’ll join a faction, and vassals who hate their lieges are more likely to join a faction. On the other hand, vassals who love their lieges are more likely to leave them. Players can increase vassal opinion by hosting feasts, going on Grand Tours, and giving gifts. Players can also gain Dread by torturing and executing prisoners, which can make vassals fear them and refuse to join factions.

If a faction becomes too powerful, it can trigger a civil war, and the liege must prepare for battle. Wars can end quickly if the enemy leader gets caught and imprisoned, and players should always target a faction leader’s capital and armies first. If the player ruler is a vassal, they can start their faction or join a faction started by someone else. As a faction member, players can take advantage of Strong Hooks to further their goals.

In conclusion, factions are a persistent threat to even the most powerful empires in Crusader Kings 3. Players must keep their vassals happy, avoid acts of tyranny, and gain Dread to prevent and minimize factions. If a faction becomes too powerful, the liege must prepare for battle and target the faction leader’s capital and armies first. Players who understand faction mechanics and manage them effectively can ensure their dynasty’s survival for centuries to come.

