“Factory sector” : China’s Slowing Factory Sector Slows Down Economic Recovery.

China’s Manufacturing Sector Faces Headwinds as Factory Activity Contracts in April

China’s manufacturing sector faced headwinds as factory activity unexpectedly contracted in April due to weaker-than-anticipated new orders, leading to a drop in output. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in April from 50.0 in March, marking the first contraction since January when the exit from zero-COVID policies led to a wave of infections across China and briefly hit production lines. The reading missed expectations of 50.3 in a Reuters poll, reflecting the unevenness of China’s economic recovery, with the services sector so far outperforming manufacturing. The weak domestic demand for goods led to a fall in new orders for the first time in three months, causing manufacturers to cut their staffing levels at the quickest pace since January, through attrition and some firms trimming headcount to cut costs.

Despite the downbeat data, manufacturers’ optimism picked up, citing new product releases and supportive government policies. Investment in new equipment is also expected to drive growth, some said. However, the soft demand has caught the attention of policymakers with the politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, stressing last week that boosting demand is crucial for a sustained recovery.

The manufacturing sector’s contraction is likely to impact the broader economic outlook for the second quarter, with the economy expected to lose momentum. Muted client demand led to both input costs and selling prices at factories slumping at the quickest rate in about seven years, with the steep drops in selling prices spurred by attempts by firms to attract new business. Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China Economics at Capital Economics, said that “the latest survey readings are consistent with still rapid growth at the start of the second quarter, but momentum is slowing relative to what was achieved in the first quarter.”

The weak demand from overseas, coupled with a subdued property market, means that the economy faces persistent headwinds as the government aims to achieve full-year growth of around 5%. Data this week showed tourism spending during the five-day May Day holiday that ended on Wednesday rebounded to pre-COVID-19 levels. However, Zhou Hao, economist at Guotai Junan International, said that “the manufacturing sector will be under pressure in the second quarter and won’t get any relief at least until June.” The latest PMIs may lower expectations for the economy in the second quarter.

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :China’s skidding factory sector taps brakes on economic recovery/