Facts about Pat

Posted on June 11, 2023




Pat Facts

  • Pat loves to hike and has climbed over 20 mountains.
  • Pat is a vegetarian and has been for 10 years.
  • Pat has a cat named Mittens who loves to cuddle.
  • Pat is fluent in Spanish and has traveled to over 10 Spanish-speaking countries.
  • Pat is an avid reader and has a collection of over 500 books.
  • Pat is a talented musician and can play the guitar, piano, and drums.


