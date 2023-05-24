FAFSA net worth exemption: New FAFSA regulations demand disclosure of net worth for small businesses and farms | Headline News

Congress Passes FAFSA Simplification Act

Last year, Congress passed the FAFSA Simplification Act, which aimed to increase access to financial aid for students in need by adopting a new model formula, the Student Aid Index. However, this new formula takes into account assets and net worth, which could have a major impact on rural Iowa students.

The Impact on Farmers and Small Business Owners

Tim Bakula, director of the Financial Aid and Scholarships office at the University of Northern Iowa, explains that the new formula is essentially requiring farmers and small business owners to record the net worth of their farm or business. This can be a difficult task, as net worth includes everything from the land to the cattle and the combines.

Mark Wiederspan, executive director of Iowa College Aid, adds that under the current formula, a family with an adjusted gross income of $60,000 would have an expected family contribution (EFC) of around $7,000. However, when net worth is included, a family with a net worth of approximately $1 million could see their EFC increase to about $41,000. This increase in EFC can significantly reduce a student’s eligibility for financial aid programs, particularly state aid programs.

The Potential Impact on Enrollment

The University of Northern Iowa has a primarily Iowa-based student population and is expecting a possible drop in enrollment once the FAFSA application opens. Bakula notes that about 90% of the students at the university are from Iowa, with a large percentage of those families coming from small family farms. The inclusion of net worth could have a significant impact on their financial aid results.

The Family Farm and Small Business Exemption Act

In response to the legislation, Iowa senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley are joining a bipartisan effort to veto the new rule through the Family Farm and Small Business Exemption Act. This legislation would exempt families from reporting farmland net worth and small businesses with less than 100 employees, just like it was before.

Grassley notes that many family farms and small businesses tend to be capital and investment rich but not necessarily rich in income. As a result, families may have to borrow money or sell their farms to send their children to college. Ernst adds that the new rule would prohibit many students in rural communities from receiving the assistance they need to pursue higher education.

Predicted Impacts on Enrollment

Iowa College Aid has released a report predicting a significant decline in college enrollment in rural Iowa communities, particularly those with a large agricultural community. Wiederspan warns that many of these students may not be able to afford college without a resolution to the new formula.

What to Do if You’re Concerned

Financial aid offices across the state are preparing for a lot of questions as the FAFSA form opens in December for the 2024-2025 school year. Bakula advises students to complete the FAFSA as asked and to contact their college’s financial aid office to discuss their individual financial aid options. If concerned, students and families can also contact their legislators to express their concerns.

Grassley emphasizes that small business and farm owners from all over the country need to voice their concerns to ensure that their voices are heard.

News Source : KWWL

Source Link :FAFSA rule changes requiring net worth of farms, small businesses | Top Stories/